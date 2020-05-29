Maldives Represented by Villa Student at Global Teens Conference

Mariyam Laisaau Imthiyaz of Villa International High school spoke at the Global Teens Conference held from 13th to 14th June 2020.

She was selected as one of the best speakers of the Global Teens Peace Summit on the future of SDGDs. Villa International High school congratulated her on being appointed as Peace Ambassador of the Global Peace Institute, via social media.

The Global Teens Program is designed to develop international understanding, leadership skills, and cultural competency as well as provide service-learning opportunities for youth ages 14-17. It promotes civic engagement and a deeper understanding of social issues on a local and global scale to prepare young people to lead in the 21st century.

This event was shown live on Facebook.

