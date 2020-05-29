Maafaru Airport Prepares for International Flights

Maldivian Aero has said when Maafaru International Airport reopens on 1 July 2020, it will be used fully as an international airport.

Speaking on PSM’s “Raajje Miadhu” program last night, Director of Ground Operations at Maldivian, Ahmed Ibrahim, said that the changes needed for international operations at the Maafaru Airport are now being brought and from 1 July, it will be used as a fully functional international airport.

Maafaru International Airport was developed with USD 60 million in free-aid from the Abu Dhabi fund. Design to land larger aircraft, the runway at the airport is 2,200 meters long and 40 meters wide. While the airport was opened last December, the airport so far has handled domestic operations only.

Maldivian Aero is currently operating four airports in the country. They are Thimarafushi Airport, Ifuru Airport and Dharavandhoo Airport with Maafaru Airport.

