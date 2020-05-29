Maldives participates at ATM Virtual – New Solutions in a New World

Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC), together with partners from the tourism industry becomes a part of an exciting solution to adapt to the “new world” by participating in the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) Virtual Event from 1st June to 3rd June 2020.

ATM Virtual is hosted by the organizers of ATM 2020 which was postponed to 2021 due to the current situation. The event will focus on emerging travel trends and challenges faced by the tourism industry amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. It will also serve as a networking platform for travel professionals. The Maldives will be joining together with exhibitors, buyers, and visitors from across the globe.

During these three days, MMPRC and participants from the tourism industry will meet up with several travel professionals and attend live webinars given by industry experts. With the borders reopening to tourists soon, Maldives is working on ways to sustain tourism effectively with safety precautions in place. The event will provide extremely beneficial insights which could be incorporated into future promotional strategies in the tourism industry.

MMPRC hopes to increase the number of tourist arrivals from the Middle East through such events and other various marketing activities focused on this region. The tourist arrivals from the Middle East to the Maldives were recorded as 60,003 in 2019, with a 15.1% increase compared to 2018. This year in January saw an increase of 73.7% in tourist arrivals compared to the same period last year despite the outbreak.

MMPRC is maintaining its efforts in the digital promotion of Maldives as one of the most preferred island destinations in the world. The focus remains on the road to recovery, with the aim of providing a broader scope for the rest of the world to connect with the destination.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives