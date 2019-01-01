Maldives Allows Tourists to Stay in More Resorts by Re-Introducing ‘Split Stay’

Kuredu Island Resort

To encourage and allow tourists to experience more than one resort in the Maldives and to enable longer stays in the Maldives during their holidays, the Ministry of Tourism in consultation with Health Protection Agency (HPA) has introduced facilitation of ‘split stay’ between resorts. The decision was made at the Health Emergency Operation Center (HEOC).

‘Split stays’ are permitted between resorts that meet all compulsory requirements under the ‘split stay guideline’ approved by HPA. Requests for approval of ‘split stays’ should be submitted to the Ministry of Tourism two days prior to travelling date.

As the Maldives reopened borders post-pandemic on 15th July, tourists visiting the Maldives was allowed to book their entire stay in one registered establishment initially.

Tourists travelling to the Maldives will be provided with a free 30-day tourist visa on arrival. Confirmed booking in a tourist establishment registered with the Ministry of Tourism, prior to travelling to the Maldives is mandatory.

Tourists arriving in the Maldives are not subjected to any quarantine measures upon arrival and are required to submit any medical test results for entry to the country.

However, travellers presenting with symptoms of COVID-19 upon arrival will be subjected to a PCR test at the traveller’s cost. Additionally, local health authorities may conduct random testing, at no cost to travellers.

A health declaration card will be required as part of the on-arrival procedure.

For Traveler Health Declaration form: https://imuga.immigration.gov.mv/ethd/create

Full details are available at the link below:

