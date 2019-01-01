BML Announces New Board of Directors And Chairperson

Bank of Maldives has announced Sana Mansoor, Ma. Manas, as Chairperson of its Board of Directors. This appointment was confirmed at the meeting of the Bank’s Board held yesterday after the 2019 Annual General Meeting.

The directors nominated by the Government and appointed to the Board at its AGM are:

Sana Mansoor, Ma. Manas Timothy Sawyer, Bank of Maldives Plc Aishath Noordeen, M. Thaangeedhoshuge, Male’ Juwairiya Saeed, Ma. Kosheege Najeem Ibrahim Zakariyya, M. Dhaashin Hussain Thoufeeq Ali, M. Muiri Abdulla Hassan, Naseema Manzil, R. Alifushi

The three directors elected by public shareholders are:

Mohamed Abdul Sattar, Ma. Tulip Villa Ibrahim Mohamed, Nelum, N. Holhudhoo Ahmed Mohamed, G. Ufaa

Source URL: Corporate Maldives