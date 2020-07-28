MAHRP to Host ‘The Great HR Best Practice Share’

Maldives Association of Human Resources Professionals (MAHRP) has announced that the organization will be hosting a panel discussion under the great HR best practice share.

Key topics to be covered in the discussion are, future work, working from home and how to achieve a higher employee engagement while managing remote teams.

The panel discussion will be held on 29th August 2020, Saturday, from 10:30 to 12:00, via Zoom.

The expert panel speakers for this discussion include Hassan Shifau, Manager of People & Culture of Anantara Hotels Resorts and Spas and Mohamed Shareef, Permanent Secretary of Ministry of communication, science and technology, while other panel speakers are Aishath Adnan, Deputy Manager of Information systems in Allied Insurance Company, Sujatha Haleem, COO of Pension Administration of Maldives, Hawwa Shaheena, CEO of Career Vitamin International and Hidaya Mohamed Zahir, Research assistant and lecturer at Villa College.

Interested parties can register for participation via the registration link for the panel discussion via https://form.jotform.com/202295007621043

Source URL: Corporate Maldives