5 Reasons Why Safari Vacations Are Popular in Maldives

The border has opened. Safaris are back. Now, all you need is a reason to plan your next vacay to the Maldives. Whether you’re a dive enthusiast, a nature lover or simply someone looking for a unique experience, here are the top 5 reasons why a safari vacation in the Sunny Side of Life is all you need.

1) Unique Dive Sites

The Maldives is a champion among divers, both experienced and beginners. It is home to some of the best dive sites in the world. Get ready to encounter colourful marine life, including manta rays and whale sharks. When you’re on a safari, you get access to the most unique and remote sites that the island nation features.

2) More Dives Per Day

It’s true that there are several ways you can experience the magical underwater world of Maldives. However, a safari is the best way to enjoy a maximum number of dives in a day. The number of dives you complete is up to you and your dive profile.

3) Fall Asleep to The Waves Drumming

Surrounded by various shades of endless blue, you’ll be lulled to sleep by the waves every single night of your scuba diving vacation. If you’re looking for something beyond spectacular dives and luxurious accommodation, this peaceful experience is the one.

4) Experience Maldivian Culture

During the days you’re not soaked and, in the water, grab your camera and explore the rich culture of the Maldives. Safaris in the destination will carry out excursions to islands, allowing you to discover the local cuisines, tradition and experience wonderful hospitality.

5) Create Dive Friendships that Last Forever

On your vacation, you’ll meet people who are just like you. People who love diving, enjoy the ocean view and are looking for adventures and unique experiences. That’s one more thing you take with you when you leave- an unforgettable friendship.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives