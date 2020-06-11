Maldives Airports Company Ltd (MACL) offers attractive discounts to International Airlines operating at Velana International Airport (VIA).

As a key contributor to the aviation and tourism industry, MACL’s success has always been focused on its partnerships and therefore the management of Maldives Airports Company Ltd (MACL) has decided to offer incentive support from airport charges to International Airlines operating to the Velana International Airport (VIA).

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak Maldives border has been closed from 27 March 2020 but just recently the government of the Maldives has announced that borders will open on 15 July 2020 and hence, MACL would be starting operations on the same date.

MACL has offered discounts from Ground Handling, Landing, Navigation and Parking charges to all the International Scheduled Airlines. Our incentive package is divided into 3 slabs which will start from 15 July 2020 and will continue till 26 March 2021 as follows.

Operation Starting period of slab 1, starts between 15 th July & 31 st August 2020 with a 100% discount. This is applicable from 15 th July to 27 th October 2020.

July & 31 August 2020 with a 100% discount. This is applicable from 15 July to 27 October 2020. Operation Starting period of slab 2, starts between 1 st September & 27 th October 2020 with a 75% discount. This is applicable from 1 st September to 27 th October 2020.

September & 27 October 2020 with a 75% discount. This is applicable from 1 September to 27 October 2020. Operation Starting period of slab 3, starts or continues after 28th October 2020 with a 50% discount. This is applicable from 28th October to 26th March 2020.

These incentives are to ease and assist the resumption of airlines, encouraging them to start its operations to produce a substantial inflow of tourists to boost up Maldives tourism. Head of MACL management, Mr Moosa Solih said “Due to the unprecedented COVID-19 outbreak, the aviation industry is undergoing a massive impact that has crippled air transport activities to a staggering halt. Since air transport is an integral part of the operations and business of VIA, it is crucial to focus on the resumption of flights as soon as possible.”

During the course of Covid-19, we have offered extensive support to many of our partners and we hope that these incentives will attract International airlines which VIA is well prepared for.

Full details are available at the link below:

