MACL Announces Parties to Apply for Providing Insurance Services to VIA

Maldives Airports Company Limited (MACL) has announced that the company is looking for parties to provide insurance services for Velana International Airport operated by MACL for the year 2021.

The full insurance coverage services required by the company for the safety of the visitors, luggage and the services provided includes Airport Aviation Liability, All Risk and Business Interruption, and Terrorism Insurance. The statistics of MACL reflect that 4.3 million passenger movements were recorded during the year 2019.

MACL requests the interested parties to fax or email the letter expressing interest before 22nd October 2020, 10:15am. The interested parties can provide their full name, address, email and contact number where the parties will be registered and the tender booklet will be emailed. The deadline to submit tender documents is 9th November 2020.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives