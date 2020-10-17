ADK Reduces Prices of COVID-19 PCR Testing After Upgrade

ADK Hospital has updated its PCR laboratory with the installation of a high throughput Roche LightCycler® 480 Instrument II PCR system, automated extraction and liquid handling systems.

The hospital’s capacity has reached up to 2500 tests per day. As a result, the cost of service delivery has been reduced. This benefit has been passed on to the customers by reducing the prices.

New prices of SARS-CoV-2 PCR test, effective from 16th October are as follow:

Locals and work permit holder: MVR 1200 (previously MVR 1500)

Tourists: USD 80 (previously USD 110)

Source URL: Corporate Maldives