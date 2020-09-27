Lotus Bike Shop Introduces Super September Sale! Get Your Benelli 13% Off

Lotus Bike Shop, the leading motor bike dealer in the country with a 14-year history of selling bicycles and motorcycles, has launched the Super September Sale, starting from 2nd September.

Available in three different colours- black, red and blue- the Benelli VZ125i is now offered by the shop for MVR 37,500 instead of MVR 43,500.

Here are some of the features of the Benelli:

LED Digital Dash

The full LED digital display delivers futuristic looks and easy to read.

Practical To The Code

Magnetic anti-theft lock, underseat helmet hook, USB charging interface, and front hanging hook make the VZ125i a companion that you can rely on.

Profile of Style

Brought to life by Benelli’s world famous design team, the appearance of the VZ125i is eye catching and exciting. Its streamlined styling is dynamic and unrestrained as only as a Benelli can be.

Brake Away

220mm double piston disc brake is powerful.

Amazing From Any Angle

The unique, angular styling flows right down to the exhaust system.

Full details are available at the link below:

