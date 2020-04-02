Layoffs and Salary Deductions to be Reported via Job Portal

Economic Ministry has requested to report if businesses layoff or deduct salary of employees through the job portal: jobcenter.mv

According to the Ministry, the government is working to withstand the economic crisis due to COVID-19 pandemic by introducing cash-flow financing schemes and various other services to support the local businesses.

So if any business decides to terminate or reduce the salary of its staff, the Ministry has requested to report it via the job portal.

The Ministry will require written proof from the company stating the downfall of the business with regard to the pandemic.

The government has previously announced the decision to extend the loan repayment period to 6 months to help business in the economic downfall caused by the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

The government has also introduced an economic recovery package of MVR 2.5 billion.

Full details are available at the link below:

Advertisements

Source URL: Corporate Maldives