Komandoo Island Resort All-Prepared to Welcome You Back Tomorrow with Stunning Upgrades!

Komandoo Island Resort, the leading adult’s only resort in the Maldives is ready to welcome guests back after some great upgrades and implementing safety standards to enhance your experience. Be ready for a luxurious escape as Komandoo reopens on 1st September!

Situated in Lhaviyani Atoll, a scenic 40-minute seaplane experience from Velana International Airport, Komandoo is custom-made for romance. Award-winning attentiveness and a range of leisure activities guarantee a relaxing vacation, perfect for your honeymoon, a tranquil romantic escape or a getaway with friends. Here, you are promised a free-hassle experience with great value and flexibility.

The luxury resort leaves no stone unturned to ensure that Komandoo will be a safe haven for everyone. In association with Crown & Champa Resorts, Komandoo has introduced Hygiene Guidelines for a Safe Holiday Experience In Paradise.

This initiative is focused on enhanced resort and hotel cleaning standards and procedures, hygiene and safety practices, guest and champion interactions, and workplace guidelines while ensuring transparency throughout the customer experience journey. These guidelines will transform resorts and hotel industry standards and practices in the Maldives, to ensure that guests and champions are confident in the hygiene and safety of the property.

During the temporary halt in tourism, Komandoo made use of the time to upgrade the villas, implementing training for new normal set up and to improve the landscape. So that when you return, you are offered a luxurious treat like no other.

The excitement, however, doesn’t stop there. Komandoo also received some prestigious awards during this time. The luxury resort was awarded the Agoda Customer Review Award for being among the best-rated hotels with a score over 8 from customer ratings and reviews.

Komandoo was also crowned among the Top 10 Best Luxury Beach Resorts in the Maldives by Luxury Lifestyle Awards and was also awarded the prestigious Travelers Choice Best of the Best for among the 1% of businesses on TripAdvisor that consistently receive great user reviews.

