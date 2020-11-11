Kagi Maldives Spa Island Opens!

Kagi Maldives Spa Island is open and ready to welcome guests. Conveniently located at the edge of North Male Atoll, this luxury boutique island resort offers authentic Maldivian experiences and includes only 50-villas. Each holiday journey is uniquely designed to offer a balance between all the resort experiences. Starting from the cutting-edge spa and fitness offerings – to the innovative culinary creations. Here you can find the ultimate holistic wellness destination in the Maldives.

The flawless architectural design compliments an environment filled with ample space where you can enjoy socialization without crowding, but also privacy without isolation. The iconic two-story restaurant complex includes a Piano Bar and Wine Cellar where guests can luxuriate into pure sophistication and chilled vibes observing the magnificent views from atop the Indian Ocean.

One can also take time for yourself and discover moments of peace and calmness within the overwater spa complex. The Baani Spa is not your ordinary spa, but an integrated wellness centre which forms a contemporary lifestyle hub on the island. Here guests can fall in love with taking care of not only their body but reset and regain momentum mentally and spiritually.

In Kagi Maldives, you will find a unique appreciation for the simplicity of life and a short-term escape from a world rife with superficiality. Whether travelling solo or with your loved ones, Kagi Maldives allows everyone to bask in elegance and unveil the essence of pure life. Kagi welcomes guests of 12 years and above.

