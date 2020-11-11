Ooredoo Signs as Main Partner for TTM Maldives 2020 Virtual

Ooredoo has signed as the Main Partner for TTM Maldives 2020 Virtual, the leading international travel trade fair of the Maldives which will be held from 24th-26th November.

On behalf of Ooredoo, Mr Hussain Niyaz, Acting Chief Commercial Officer signed the agreement, while Dr Hussain Sunny Umar, Chief Executive Officer of Orca Media Group, signed the agreement on behalf of the company.

With this partnership, Ooredoo Maldives continues to support the tourism industry in the Maldives. Ooredoo Maldives has also recently launched a destination Marketing Campaign – Visit Maldives Now, reaching its international network of over 117 million people across 10 countries to help the nation kickstart its tourism at a faster pace.

Travel Trade Maldives (TTM) is the leading international travel trade fair held in the Maldives and will showcase over 150 resorts/hotels & leading 200 operators from the top 30 countries to the Maldives. This will be the fourth edition of TTM Maldives.

The exhibitors will get access to the invitation-only TTM Travel Summit and presence in the official magazine of TTM, published in English and freely distributed at the event & other international travel trade shows. The registered exhibitors of TTM will also get a lot of added benefits including the usage of “Connect” software to pre-arrange up to 50 meetings as well as complimentary coffee, tea, water, soft drinks at the event. Furthermore, they will also receive an invitation to the official TTM Closing Gala Event.

This year, TTM Travel Summit will be held on November 24th while TTM Maldives will be held from 25th to 26th November.

Travel Trade Maldives is a product of Orca Media Group, a leading media and marketing company in Maldives.

Full details are available at the link below:

Source URL: Corporate Maldives