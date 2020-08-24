Join The Educational Revolution with Bright Minds Online – Affordable and Accessible

Bright Minds Online is an online tuition class for the grades 9 to 12. As the first Maldivian company to offer online and on-time tuition, the team at Bright Minds believe that students need to be taught in a manner that encourages curiosity and a love for learning. The biggest concern for most people with online education is that it cannot fully replace a scheduled, physical and interactive tuition classes. By having live scheduled classes over software that allows students to ask questions during class time, this barrier is overcome. The classes are then interactive and on-time. Additionally, if students are unable to attend a class, they can watch a recorded version in order to catch up as well. Most importantly, the classes are affordable at only MVR 199 monthly for O’Levels or MVR 299 monthly for A’levels

Resources and Real-time feedback!

In order to further facilitate learning at home for students, Bright Minds offers several other resources such as digital notes for each class and MCQ quizzes for each topic with real-time feedback provided by the teacher upon completion.

Past Papers, Worksheets and Flashcards!

Other learning methods with proven results such as flashcards are provided to make it easier for students to learn key points and definitions of topics. As the classes are interactive, the teacher engages in discussions often, going through worksheets and past papers and ensuring that all the students understand it thoroughly. Theory worksheets are provided even outside of class and these are all marked regularly. Bright Minds use specialized software for the teachers to view, comment and mark the students’ worksheets as they complete them.

Extra once-a-week Q&A to clarify all your doubts!

On top of all of this, the teacher allocates an extra hour every week just for the students to clarify any of their doubts or ask any additional questions. In fact, students can even get in touch with the teacher via their learning platform at any time during the week to message and ask them questions. The teachers are, therefore, always on hand to attend to the needs of the students, even outside of classroom hours.

Digital Literacy Training Every Week!

Finally, Bright Minds understands that the transition to online learning may be difficult for some students, so they also provide extensive technical support. Most notably, they conduct training sessions every week so that both new and existing students can become familiar with the software used for learning and improve their digital literacy. With all of these additional resources, Bright Minds hopes to revolutionize the online learning industry while offering accessible and affordable education for students all over the Maldives.

Our Strength is our Teachers.

Currently, Ali Aflah, the co-founder of Bright Minds and a teacher with over 7 years of experience, is teaching O’ level Chemistry, Biology, Physics and Math for Grades 9 and 10. Furthermore, Dr Stafford who is a published author of several revision guides and has over 20 years of teaching experience teaches A’ level Biology for Grades 11 and 12.

Contact by calling 9919010 or through messaging the Facebook page or Instagram page (@brightmindsmv) to enjoy all these benefits.

Full details are available at the link below:

Source URL: Corporate Maldives