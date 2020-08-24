Dhiraagu Introduces Contactless Thermal Mass Screening Solution for Businesses

Dhiraagu, in partnership with TM Research & Development (TM R&D), the innovation arm of Telekom Malaysia Berhad (TM), has introduced their Artificial Intelligence-Powered Thermal Mass Screening Solution called Early Warning, Alert & Response (EWAR) to businesses in the Maldives.

Covid-19 pandemic has presented new health and safety concerns for businesses across all industries. In order to support and maintain a safe environment for both customers and employees during these challenging times, Dhiraagu introduces two of TM R&D’s latest solutions; EWAR Crowd and EWAR Compact. EWAR crowd is designed to conduct a rapid body temperature screening of approximately 10-15 individuals per second simultaneously while EWAR Compact is more suitable for a one-on-one contactless thermal screening which will eliminate the need for the hand-held temperature-taking that can subsequently improve social distancing.

EWAR also comes with cloud-based software and mobile application which makes this innovative solution unique. If any visitor entering the premises records a higher temperature, it will alert the system and notification will be sent to mobile devices. The system will allow storing up to three months of individual temperature reports over a cloud system where it can be accessed remotely

Both solutions have been installed at Dhiraagu Head Office to make sure customers and employees who are visiting and working at the premises feel safe and secure. The main objective of installing such solutions is to allow a contactless thermal screening precisely one-on-one without being exposed to a third person and eliminating the need to have a designated person at the entrance. In addition to giving peace of mind to the customers and employees who are entering the premises, it will also allow them to feel comfortable and self-aware of their own current body temperature.

“As we all are collectively working towards the same goal, health, and safety of our employees, customers, and communities are given the utmost priority. The EWAR solution has been developed with the highest accuracy for thermal screening. We are delighted to be collaborating with TM R&D to give businesses and their stakeholders the complete solution and confidence to the business continuity.” stated Mahmoud Dresser, Chief Marketing Officer at Dhiraagu.

Commenting on the collaboration, Dr Sharlene Thiagarajah, Chief Executive Officer, TM R&D said, “We are excited to collaborate with Dhiraagu, the leading digital service provider in the Maldives. During these challenging times, it was especially critical for us to share how EWAR, our artificial intelligence-powered thermal screening solution can assist businesses to begin operations while keeping employees, customers and the community safe”.

Dhiraagu is committed to serving all business customers beyond connectivity. “As we are navigating through a new normal, we will continue to introduce smart digital platforms and solutions to help connect and optimize their operations for the digital age,” states Dhiraagu.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives