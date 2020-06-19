Jobsicle launches “MY Entry To HOSPITALITY”, free online hospitality courses for the Maldivians.

Jobsicle is an online startup initiated in 2016. Within weeks of the initial launch, Jobsicle gained tremendous support and popularity among hundreds of companies and institutions in the Maldives. Meanwhile, thousands of job-seekers from across the country started using the website daily.

Jobsicle is working as a supportive platform for all employees and employers of all the industries including the tourism sector. As part of its vision to develop support service, Jobsicle has reached key available industry stakeholders, NGOs, GMs, and Facilitators to build a Training program that is free, convenient, and user friendly for those who seek their entry to Maldives Tourism Sector.

According to Ibrahim Inaz, CEO of Jobsicle “After months of preparation, we are happy to launch our very first Tourism based Training Program that will give its participants an industry-recognized certification after completion of the program “My Entry to Hospitality”

22 Modules and 21 professional facilitators across the Maldives, with an endorsement from MAHRP (Maldives Association of Human Resources Professionals) to kick off this Program.

The lineup facilitators’ details will be published next week so that the participants will have a clear idea of the outcome and the value they will be getting out of this program.

The technology used in this platform will enable to track screen view timings to ensure attendance and participation for the classes. The programs are engineered with an interactive questionnaire to test the understanding levels of the participants at the end of each module.

Any institution/ Resort/ Company or Islands who are interested to participate as groups, the option is available. This will be explained by the Jobsicle team on request.

The program is now open for enrollment that can be done through www.jobsicle.mv

Full details are available at the link below:

