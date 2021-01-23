Ithaafushi Employees Receive Service Charge Over MVR 50,000 This Month

Luxury brand resort run by the Hilton Group, Waldorf Astoria Ithaafushi has disbursed over MVR 50,000 to its employees in January 2021.

According to information released by Resort Workers Maldives, Ithaafushi employees received USD 3,370 as service charge this month, which amounts to MVR 51,502.8.

Following Ithaafushi on the list of resorts that paid the highest service charge in January, is One & Only Reethi Rah which paid its employees USD 3,007 (MVR 46,367.9). Anantara Kihavah also made a top appearance on the list, paying its employees USD 2,097.4 (MVR 32,341.9).

A new amendment to Employment Act, requiring a minimum 10 per cent service charge on all services provided by tourism sector businesses, took effect on January 1. Additionally, employers are required to disburse the money taken as service charge equally among all employees.

As the law stipulates, service charge must be paid to all employees before the end of the subsequent month, without any discrimination.

