Ace Travels & Ace Aviation Services Maldives Initiates Tour Packages to Sri Lanka!

Ace Travels & Ace Aviation Services Maldives has initiated tour packages to Sri Lanka, with the re-opening of the country’s borders from 21st January 2020.

Following a 9-month long travel ban imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Sri Lanka has now reopened its borders to international visitors. To keep the pandemic at bay, the country is taking precautionary measures to make sure your island getaway is as safe, secure and serene as possible.

As the only organization to initiate tour packages under the bio-bubble, Ace Travels Maldives & Ace Aviation Services Maldives will be arranging the entire tour package as per Sri Lanka’s safety guidelines.

The package includes the air ticket, hotel accommodation, transportation, COVID-19 insurance, sightseeing under the bio-bubble, ETA and PCR in Sri Lanka.

Passengers are free to enjoy all hotel facilities including spa, pool, gym and others. Hotels will be ‘Level 1 Certified’ in 3, 4 and 5-star categories.

Listed below are the sightseeing spots where travellers can go to and enjoy during the stay under the bio-bubble:

Sinharaja Forest Reserve

Yala National Park

Udawalawe National Park Safari

Eth Athurusevana

Kaudulla National Park

Vilpaththu National Park

Mirissa Whale Watching

Pinnawala Open Zoo

Pinnawala Elephant Orphanage

Ridiyagama Safari Park

Sigiriya Fortress

Anuradhapura (excluding Sri Maha Bodhi)

Polonnaruwa

Royal Botanic Garden-Peradeniya (Kandy)

Laksala- Kandy / Laksala-Pinnawala (Cultural Shopping)

Temple of Tooth Relic (Kandy)

There is no minimum stay restriction imposed. Travellers can enjoy the stay and return even after 3 days if they like. After a stay of 14 days, passengers are free to roam around the community if there is any requirement.

Call Ace Travels & Ace Aviation Services Maldives for more information and to purchase your package, via the following numbers:

333-3668 | 7797673 | 7906778 | 7936778

333-6886 | 7931334 | 7997750 | 7993972

Alternatively, you can email them at [email protected] / [email protected]

Full details are available at the link below:

Source URL: Corporate Maldives