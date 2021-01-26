Isdhoo Harbour is 50% Complete: MTCC

Maldives Transports and Contracting Company (MTCC) reports that work on Design and Build of L. Isdhoo Harbour is underway, with an overall 50 per cent project progress.

The state-run company also informs that dredging works for the project have been completed, along with the installation of precast concrete blocks required for quay wall construction currently ongoing, with 45 per cent completion.

Ministry of National Planning and Infrastructure tasked the project of upgrading the harbour of Isdhoo, Laamu Atoll to MTCC for MVR 34 million.

The project consists of the construction of outer and inner seawalls, as well as the revetments of Isdhoo’s harbour.

MTCC is the first public limited company in the Maldives and has been serving as the leading marine and civil contracting company in the country for four decades. The company recently broke revenue records for generating a record amount of revenue and profits during 2020.

