Be Attentive to Upcoming Tax Deadlines: MIRA

Maldives Inland Revenue Authorities (MIRA) advises caution to upcoming tax deadlines for taxpayers in the midst of rising COVID-19 positive cases. MIRA mentions that the last week of this January contains numerous tax-related deadlines including paying GST and Income tax.

January 28, 2021, is the last day to sort out and pay the GST of December 2020 and the last quarter of 2020. Additionally, January 31, 2021, is the deadline for submitting the Statement of Interim Payment for Income tax.

MIRA highlights due to COVID-19 and social distancing, there would be fewer counters for payment; therefore MIRA advises taxpayers not to wait till the last minute and make plans in advance.

Moreover, MIRA also prompts taxpayers to make use of the online platform for submitting the statements and making payments, by using the MIRA Connect account. Taxpayers can also make use of Vaaru Pay and MIRA mobile application.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives