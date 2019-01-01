Introducing Maldives’ Very First Local Surf Magazine

The first local surf magazine “Dhevi Hifaafa” was launched at a special ceremony held at the Head Office of the Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Cooperation (MMPRC). The Magazine was launched by Mr.Thoyyib Mohamed, Managing director of MMPRC.

“Dhevi Hifaafa” magazine aims to document and archive the long and rich history of surfing in the Maldives. The magazine explores and provides opportunities to nurture journalism, photography, videography and other surf-related activities. It pledges and works to create a hub and dialogue for environmental awareness as well as supporting local brands by promoting their endeavours.

“Dhevi Hifaafa”, the name of the magazine, when translated in the local language Dhivehi is “addiction”. This is the passion and desire that flows through Maldivian surfers and is only justified as such.

The Magazine was founded by Nahshal Nasir and Amir Amin Didi, both surfers who have brought their different experiences together to explore and deliver news about surfing in the Maldives through various mediums. Dhevi Hifaafa is an annual publication which is available for free via their website.

The first issue of the magazine is now available for download on their website ​www.dhevihifaafa.com​. Printed publications will be available at selected outlets across Male’ starting next week.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives