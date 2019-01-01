International Passenger Arrivals Increase by 69% in Maldives

Maldives has seen a 69% increase in international passenger arrivals in the second full month since border reopening, as per the statistics revealed by Maldives Airports Company Limited (MACL).

A total of 7,607 passengers arrived at the Maldives in the first month of reopening and over 12,883 passengers arrived in the second month. This marks a 69.36% improvement compared to the first one month since border reopening. The airport is expected to see further growth in the months ahead as more airlines are scheduled to commence operations.

According to MACL, 9,241 international departures were recorded from July 15 to August 15, and 14,984 international departures from August 16 to September 15, resulting in a 62.15% increase.

A total of 441 international air traffic movements were recorded from August 16 to September 15, a 5.25% improvement compared to the 419 international air traffic movements recorded from July 15 to August 15.

While international air traffic movements increased, domestic air traffic movements declined as per the statistics. 3,576 domestic arrivals to Velana International Airport (VIA) were recorded from July 15 to August 15, and 3,469 domestic arrivals from August 16 to September 15, resulting in a 2.99% decline.

Meanwhile, 4,323 domestic departures were recorded from July 15 to August 15, and 3,471 domestic departures from August 16 to September 15, marking for a 19.71% decline.

Domestic air traffic movements dropped from 362 movements to 310 movements, marking for a 14.36% decline.

