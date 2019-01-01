Lily Hotels Appoints New Representative Company for the Middle East Market

Lily Hotels has reinforced its resorts’ brand presence in the Middle Eastern Markets with the appointment of Claviger (Middle East). They are Luxury Hospitality Sales Consultants for the Middle East Market. Their team comprises of experts in the field of travel, tourism, and lifestyle. Lily Hotels is dedicated to creating high-value, sophisticated and sustainable holidays, and Claviger (Middle East) offers an individual approach that is seamlessly integrated with this vision. Representing Lily Beach Resort & Spa and Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa, the agency will synergize with its professional networks to communicate a truly timeless adventure for potential future patrons of the resorts.

Claviger (Middle East) has a team that boasts over 100 years of hospitality experience among them in the market which is focused on leading hospitality properties through comprehensive planning and creative insights. With two great properties excelling in different means whereby they are valued highly in many markets around the world, Claviger (Middle East) will increase the resorts’ recognition in the Middle Eastern market and bring their respective brand identity’s appeal to the masses and increase the reach throughout the market.

“We have selected new representation company based on their great expertise in Hotels Middle East Sales & Marketing Representation, Strategic Marketing Planning & Social Media Management and Strategic Marketing, which is highly required to sell/promote our brand portfolio at this business revival period in Middle East region” commented Imroz Uddin, Lily Hotel’s Group Director of Sales and Marketing.

While the US, and Russia and CIS remain the leading market generator at this juncture, the Middle Eastern market has also been one of the markets performing well to send visitors to the Maldives. Through this collaboration with its new partners, Lily Hotels aims to highlight the visibility of their award-winning pioneer all-inclusive packages and unique selling points of both properties so that discerning potential customers in the market choose Lily or Hideaway as their holiday destination during this period.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives