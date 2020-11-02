India’s GoAir resumes operation to Maldives

Indian budget airlines, GoAir commenced operation to the Maldives in 2018 before suspending operation this March due to border closure, a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The airline has now recommenced operation under the travel bubble established between India and Maldives. Three airlines are currently operating to the Maldives under the arrangement, including Air India and SpiceJet.

The Maldives reopened its borders on July 15, and the number of airlines operating to the Maldives has been increasing steadily since then. Emirates, British Airways and Russia’s Aeroflot are among those that have resumed operation.

The number of daily arrivals recorded in the Maldives has also been increasing steadily. The Tourism Ministry said a record amount of arrivals were registered on Sunday with 1,582 tourists. The government’s target of hosting at least 21,000 tourists during October has also been achieved. The government aims to host 100,00 tourists by the end of the year.

