China, Maldives, Sri Lanka on path to recovery

Hotel company executives in Asia pointed out some regional bright spots where strong domestic travel and opening international corridors point to recovery.

HONG KONG—The Asia/Pacific region is a mixed bag of pandemic recovery, new virus waves and various levels of travel returning, which makes a long-term view of the region as a whole difficult, speakers said during the recent Hotel Investment Conference Asia Pacific.

However, breaking the region down into individual countries and travel corridors lends more clarity into what long-term recovery may look like, speakers said.

The online conference’s “Views from the boardroom – Round three” panel brought together executives with extensive owned and managed portfolios across the Asia/Pacific region and others who operate primarily in specific countries to talk about how recovery must be considered locally in order to best plan for the future.

China

While some parts in China continue to experience additional virus waves, in large part the country remains a few steps ahead of the rest of the world and region, evidenced by travel numbers around China’s recent national holidays, Golden Week and Mid-Autumn Festival.

Xinxin Liu, the chief digital officer of Huazhu Group and president of Huazhu China, said that “according to China’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism, domestic travel reached around 79% of last year’s (travel) volume over the Golden Week holiday,” which typically is characterized by heavy domestic tourism.

For the Huazhu portfolio in China, Liu pointed out that occupancy over the eight-day period reached 98-99%.

The bulk of Huazhu’s portfolio of more than 6,200 hotels is in China, though it’s growing around the world, thanks to fast organic expansion and acquisition. The group completed its acquisition of Germany’s Deutsche Hospitality earlier this year.

Katerina Giannouka, president of Asia/Pacific for Radisson Hotel Group, said “China is recovering fast,” for her company, which has properties across the region.

“We saw in August, occupancy levels above last year,” she said. “Golden Week outperformed the year before. We actually think that by year-end, our portfolio will be back on track to pre-COVID levels. It could take a little longer, but occupancies will be there, and we’re seeing demand coming back across segments.”

Maldives

The Maldives represent another bright spot in the Asia/Pacific region for leisure travel since the country opened its borders to international inbound travel in mid-July.

Stasshani Jayawardena, chairperson of Aitken Spence Hotel Management, which has several properties in the archipelago, called demand growth since July “progressive and gradual.”

“Since opening the borders, demand has been somewhat slow because many travellers have opted to travel closer to home and at shorter distances,” she said. “But it’s encouraging to see the increase of flights (to the Maldives) by Emirates and Qatar Airways that carry U.S. passengers and other airlines such as Aeroflot from Russia and Singapore Airlines connecting other regions.”

TUI Group’s restored operations to the Maldives are “a clear indicator that operators in Europe and Germany will follow,” Jayawardena said.

Tina Yu, principal and head of Asia for KSL Capital Partners, added that “the biggest news” around the Maldives is the October addition of the country to the U.K.’s “safe travel” list, meaning arrivals from there will not need to quarantine.

“The Maldives are a seasonal market and the biggest periods of revenue for those resorts are Q1 and Q4,” she said. “And Q4, with U.K. business, is the biggest source of revenue for most resorts in the Maldives so that’s encouraging news.”

The Radisson Blu Resort Maldives opened in August, and Giannouka said business on the books for November and December will bring occupancy to about 40%, which she called “a fairly good situation.”

Right now, business from the U.S., the United Arab Emirates and Italy are driving business at the resort. So, as airlift from other regions increases, she said demand will follow.

She believes the Maldives ticks a lot of boxes for travellers now because the country has contained virus spread and is perceived as a safe place to travel, while at the same time being set up to offer relative isolation in a safe, beach environment.

Staffing up maybe one challenge to potential demand surges in the area, however, Giannouka said.

“We’re going to have a surge of demand in December, January, maybe over Chinese New Year, so how do you manage fixed costs?” she asked. “How do we staff this appropriately?”

Sri Lanka and India

Jayawardena’s company operates and has ownership stakes in 22 hotels and resorts in Sri Lanka, Maldives, Oman and India, with half—11 resorts—in Sri Lanka.

She said the country “has done a commendable and phenomenal job containing the virus while keeping the economic wheels of the nation turning,” despite some virus surges.

With low case counts compared to some other South Asian countries like India, Pakistan and Bangladesh, Jayawardena said Sri Lankan tourism officials now are looking at opening borders to international tourists in Q1 2021.

Relying solely on domestic tourism, for now, Aitken Spence has been “day by day reviewing cost centres and occupancies, and literally micromanaging to make sure we are keeping in line with the trends of the markets we’re in.”

Regarding India, Giannouka said it’s lagging recovery right now, but she remains bullish about its future.

“We do fundamentally believe India will come back, as well. Not for the same reasons as China has, where people feel safe to go out, but because of a high tolerance to risk. Also, it’s a very large domestic market—80% of our business in India comes from domestic travel,” she said.

Radisson now predicts India will return to pre-COVID occupancies “at some point next year, possibly the year after, and then followed by the rest of Southeast Asia.”

Full details are available at the link below:

Source URL: Bing News :