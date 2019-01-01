In Need of Some Quality Baking Time? Evren Flour Has Been Restocked at Lotus Fihaara

Lotus Fihaara has recently restocked their Evren brand flour, perfect for baking your next batch of bread.

Evren is a Turkish flour brand, renowned for its high quality. The 1kg pack retails at Lotus Fihaara for only MVR 12.

According to a tweet by Ahmed Arif, Chairman of Senior International, the flour is stored in a special temperature-controlled warehouse to preserve its freshness.

He also stated that despite the spike in the dollar rate, Lotus Fihaara has tried to maintain the flour’s previous low price of MVR 12, to keep their products affordable for customers.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives