Get Your Arts and Crafts Fix! Doodle Opens its Second Store in Male’

Doodle Craft & Stationery, supplier of quality office stationery and art and craft materials, has expanded its business with a second store in capital Male’.

The store is located on Lily Magu and offers an elevated experience. Whether you’re a seasoned professional, a vehement enthusiast, or you’re merely dabbling in the arts, Doodle has got you covered with its wide range of products.

Choose from an array of brushes, paints, and canvases of all sizes. If you’re feeling craftsy, the store has got a separate crafts section with a variety of materials to play around with.

As part of a special promotion to celebrate its opening, Doodle is offering a 10% discount on purchases today. If you shop with Doodle until 12th November, you may also stand a chance to win a gift voucher valued at MVR 2000.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives