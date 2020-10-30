IHG Properties in Maldives Are Welcoming Guests with Enhanced Safety Measures

InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort and Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives re-opened their doors and welcomed their first guests with enhanced cleanliness measures in strict adherence with the guidelines issued by the Health Protection Agency (Maldives), the Maldives’ government and the IHG Clean Promise.

Joseph Della Gatta, Cluster General Manager said: “The teams at InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort and Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma have diligently worked throughout the recent months to ensure the health and wellbeing of our guests and colleagues; working closely with global and local public health officials to follow their recommendations and mandates as well complying with the IHG Way of Clean. These additional measures build on our existing best-in-class approach to cleanliness to help our guests feel safe and confident during their time with us.”

The resorts will implement the IHG Clean Promise, where the long-standing commitment to stringent cleaning procedures of the IHG Way of Clean has been expanded and developed in collaboration with industry experts from Ecolab and Diversey with additional COVID-19 protocols, such as increased frequency of deep cleaning in the villas and public spaces, revamping our service approach in our restaurants and bars, facilitating touchless transactions and contactless check-ins. Other enhanced health and safety procedures at both InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort and Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives include:

Domestic Transportation: Disinfection and decontamination procedures approved by the Maldives Health Protection Agency will be undertaken on vessels and seaplanes after every passenger disembarkation with physical distancing onboard resort vessels. Individual vehicular airport transfers are available per villa at the Velana International Airport.

Reception: Reduced contact and physical interaction with “direct to villa’’ check-in and check-out’, touch-less transactions, front-desk screens, sanitizer stations and sanitized keys

Guest Room: Visible verification of sanitized items (e.g., glassware, remote control), reduction of in-room furnishings/high-touch items, new laundry protocols, use of new technology

Public Spaces and Facilities: Additional deep cleaning of high-touch surfaces, social distancing, best practices for pools, fitness centres and lounges

Restaurants & Bars: New standards and service approach to dine-in and in-villa dining including social distancing with tables spaced at least 2 metres apart, digitized menu options and assisted buffets.

Medical Assistance: Resident doctor certified on Covid-19 protocols of the Maldives Health Protection Agency available throughout the stay. Both resorts will facilitate PCR testing on-site for guests who require a negative test for their onward journey.

IHG has a long-standing commitment to rigorous cleaning procedures at its hotels worldwide. This is being extended with additional COVID-19 protocols and best practices, in partnership with industry-leading experts Cleveland Clinic, Ecolab and Diversey, as well as introducing the IHG Clean Promise. For more information please visit http://www.ihg.com/clean

Guests looking for a secluded getaway in the Maldives where daily breakfast and dinner is included along with the added bonus of Club InterContinental benefits at InterContinental Maldives and “Kids Stay and Eat Free” at Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives can visit www.ihg.com/staymaldives before 30th October 2020 for stays till 30th September 2021.

