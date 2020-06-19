HRCM, Parliament committee investigates safari rape case

Human Rights Commission of Maldives (HRCM) and the Parliamentary Committee on Human Rights and Gender have begun investigations into the case involving the sexual assault of an expatriate worker, that took place on a liveaboard vessel docked at Hulhumale’ lagoon.

Although the commission confirmed that the probe was ongoing, they did not reveal further details, as the matter was under investigation.

The parliamentary committee has scheduled the case on the agenda for Monday’s committee meeting at 1400hrs, which will be chaired by Hussain Ziyad, the parliament representative for the constituency of Vaikaradhoo, Haa Dhaalu Atoll.

In a tweet, MP of Addu City’s Meedhoo Constituency Rozaina Adam applauded the committee’s chair and Hinnavaru MP Jeehan Mahmood for scheduling the investigation.

“We will look into this matter thoroughly”, Rozaina assured.

I applaud MP @JeehanJMS for putting the Hulhumale’ Rape case on the agenda for tomorrow’s Human Rights Committee meeting. Deputy chair MP @FitteyZ will be chairing the committee. We will look into the matter thoroughly. 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/gljVKsiLpt — 𝐌𝐏 𝐑𝐨𝐳𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐚 𝐀𝐝𝐚𝐦 🎈 (@Roxeyna) June 28, 2020

Maldives Police Service arrested two Maldivian males, both aged 39, directly from the crime scene, after receiving reports of an act of sexual assault aboard the safari at around 0500hrs early Friday.

However, both the suspects were released shortly, citing “lack of sufficient grounds to keep them detained for the investigation”.

The police assured that the investigation was ongoing, despite setting the duo free.

Authorities came under fire by the public for releasing the suspects at such an early stage of the investigation and withholding information about the alleged perpetrators.

Photos are currently being circulated on social media, claiming that one of the alleged rapists are connected to politicians in the incumbent administration.

Police have yet to debunk or confirm these claims, which have resulted in sparking further public outrage.

Full details are available at the link below:

Advertisements

Source URL: Google News