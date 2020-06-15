Parliament Committee approves Aslam as Minister of National Planning, Housing and Infrastructure

Parliament’s Government Oversight Committee approved President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih’s nomination of Mohamed Aslam as the Minister of National Planning, Housing and Infrastructure.

During a Committee meeting held last week, Aslam’s appointment was approved by participating committee members through a unanimous vote.

Aslam previously headed the Ministry of National Planning and Infrastructure prior to the reorganisation of government.

Following Athifa Shakoor’s resignation as the Minister of Housing and Urban Development on June 11, President Solih dissolved the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development and transferred its mandate over to the planning ministry.

The planning ministry was then renamed as the Ministry of National Planning, Housing and Infrastructure.

In addition to taking over the responsibilities of the now-defunct housing ministry, all staff previously employed at the dissolved ministry has been transferred to the newly reorganised planning ministry.

The housing ministry was notably one of the most active government institutions in the Maldives, in particular during the administration of previous President Abdulla Yameen Abdul Gayoom.

The ministry was split into two, with the formation of the planning ministry during the current government after President Solih assumed office in November 2018.

With this reorganisation, much of the previous housing ministry’s mandate was placed under the planning ministry, while the former was mainly tasked with the development of social housing projects across the country.

