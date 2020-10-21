Hope Shines Bright for Maldives As Tourist Arrivals Increase by 56% in Third Month of Reopening

According to the latest statistics by Maldives Immigration, a total of 27,217 tourists arrived at the Maldives during the first three months, after the border reopened.

The numbers reveal that the country welcomed 56% more visitors in the third month of reopening compared to the second month. The Maldives reopened borders on July 15th.

From 1st to 15th October, there have been 8,350 tourists arrivals out of which a majority of 2,308 are from Russia. This is followed by 656 tourists from the USA and 444 tourists from the UAE.

The Minister of Tourism has also revealed that the daily number of tourist arrivals in the Maldives has increased to 1000. He stated that the efforts to improve Maldives’ tourism has been successful since the country reopened its borders.

Full details are available at the link below:

Source URL: Corporate Maldives