National Art Gallery Reopens Amidst New Normal

After a temporary closure due to the pandemic, the government announces reopening of the National Art Gallery.

Hence, those who wish to conduct activities in the Art Gallery can do so following the new normal measures and guidelines published by HPA.

The National Art Gallery was established in 1999 by the Government of Maldives to source and collect Maldivian art of both past and present with a view to forming a permanent collection, organize displays and exhibitions of both Maldivian and international art on a regular basis, and provide opportunities for Maldivian artists to develop and excel in their professions, through facilitating educational opportunities and networking.

The form to request approval for conducting activities in the Gallery can be found here.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives