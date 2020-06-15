High-quality Processed Foods by Seagull, Products that Make Your Life Easier

Seagull Foods offers a wide range of processed food products of the highest quality imported directly from renowned Australian manufacturers. From drinks to satisfy your thirst instantly to dairy products that you can use in a variety of recipes, Seagull offers products that save you a lot of time and makes your life easier.

Breakfast

The most important meal of the day, a good breakfast should be a healthy one. All of Seagull’s breakfast options – from Sanitarium’s award-winning Weet-Bix and UP&GO Liquid Breakfasts to Carman’s Muesli and Protein Bars, are remarkably healthy and yummy.

Dairy

Seagull carries Full Cream, Low-Fat, Skimmed and Flavoured Milk from Australia’s No. 1 white milk brand, Pauls. The company’s Soy and Almond milk are from Sanitarium’s So Good range.

Drinks

Find a refreshingly tasty selection of drinks and juices. The Bundaberg Brewed Drinks range is a customer favourite, while the Golden Circle Juice, Mountain Fresh Fruit Juices, and Patritti Sparkling Juices are well-known for their quality and great taste.

Snacks

What better way to satiate those midnight snack cravings than with Seagull’s assortment of healthy snacks? They carry various healthy snacks from Orgran, and their selection of Cruskits and Vita-Weat crispbreads by Arnott’s are a light and healthy snack option. There’s also the decadently delicious Tim Tam range as well as a variety of Arnott’s cookies and crackers.

Pasta & Noodles

There is a range of Artisan and Premium Pastas from Italian brand Bella Italia, an authentic and traditional line of Italian products focused on natural ingredients in their products. Seagull also offers Gluten-Free pasta from Orgran and Noodles and Noodles Soups are from Trident, a name famous across Australia for their authentic Asian flavours.

Sauces

Seagull has a mouth-watering selection of succulent simmer sauces from Passage Foods and Sharwood’s, that are perfect for the Maldivian palate. The tomato, BBQ and steak sauces are from Fountain, one of Australia’s most trusted sauce makers since 1906.

Gluten-free

The YesYouCan brand of flours, baking premixes and pancake mix available at Seagull outlets – for those who wish to follow a healthier diet and lifestyle – are all Gluten Free and just as delicious as regular wheat-based products. Some of the breakfast cereals, pasta and snacks from Orgran are also Gluten Free.

Kids Friendly

The kids-friendly selections include fruit juices, flavoured milk, nutritious pasta and cereals from Orgran, Pauls, and Sanitarium.

