Here’s the Excellent Opportunity to Take Your Restaurant Business Further

HDh. Kulhudhuffushi and HA. Hoarafushi Airport has announced that the airports are looking for people to establish and manage restaurants at the airport.

According to the announcement by Regional Airports, under Build and Operate, the restaurants in the two airports should have the capacity to accommodate 50 people.

Interested parties are to submit the proposal on 20th October. On 8th October at 1 pm, they are welcome to clarify doubts at Regional Airports.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives