Working/Studying from Home? Escape to the Luxury Soneva with its New Workation Offer

With working and studying remotely now part of mainstream practices, what better place to work from than a Soneva resort in the Maldives or Thailand? Soneva recently announced its new Workation Offer, valid at all of its resorts between now and December 18, 2020. This offer can be tailored to guests’ needs and can be booked for 14, 21, and 30-day stays, with reduced rates available for longer stays which include transfers and daily meals for the whole family.

Soneva’s sprawling villas provide ample space for all the family to find their own nooks to work in, whether they prefer to work communally in the living and dining rooms, or head to bedrooms, libraries or studies where there is always a desk with an inspiring view. All villas come equipped with high-speed internet, with super speed connections being available on request. Outside of their studies, children and teenagers can find even more learning-inspired activities at The Den, Soneva’s sprawling children’s club, where there is a new programme every day. Soneva’s resident Marine Biologists, Astronomers, permaculture specialists provide opportunities for learning in the natural world while Oppidan Education, a UK-based tutoring company that specialises in exam preparation and mentorship, also regularly hosts complimentary workshops and private tutoring for children.

When work finishes for the day, Soneva offers an array of interesting and rejuvenating activities for the whole family. Guests can go to the movies at Cinema Paradiso, eat at any of the onsite fine dining restaurants, relax with spa treatments, stay fit with yoga and personal training in the gym, meet friends new and old, or simply unwind on the beach after a day of productive work and study.

“Many of our guests are busy entrepreneurs who crave an escape from travel bans and lockdowns which hinder their lifestyles,” said Sonu Shivdasani, Soneva’s CEO and Founder. “Our Workation Offer is a chance for guests to regain some normalcy and freedom while not having to worry about being cut off from their work commitments back home. Soneva has always been like a ‘home away from home’ for our guests, and this is no exception! Now they can work from their Soneva ‘home’ for three or four weeks in the Maldives or Thailand and run their business from a luxury villa.”

Soneva believes that the brightest ideas aren’t sparked by the blank walls of the boardroom, but by stripping back to the basics, challenging conformity and ridding oneself of distraction. Soneva’s ‘no news, no shoes’ philosophy is a great equaliser, swapping suits for shorts and pretensions for open minds. Each Soneva resort is a peaceful haven in which to disconnect, indulge in the luxury of time and find inspiration from within. At all three resorts, the Workation Offer starts each morning with a private yoga and meditation session to help centre the mind and guests can enjoy three made-to-order juices throughout the day. Of course, guests can reward their hard work with the complimentary ice creams, chocolates, and deli items.

At Soneva Fushi and Soneva Jani, the offer includes a complimentary three-hour Castaway Office on the sandbank with a picnic lunch once a week; a complimentary Later Afternoon Castaway Office on a private island with a sunset cocktail once a week; and the complimentary daily usage of the resort library. When booking a 30-day stay at Soneva Fushi and Soneva Jani, a day of sailing onboard Soneva in Aqua with a desert island picnic is also part of the package. Soneva in Aqua is a two-cabin yacht, measuring 23 metres in length, and comes with an onboard library, Wi-Fi capability, an on-deck Jacuzzi and numerous daybeds for lounging, working, and brainstorming. When choosing the Workation Offer in the Maldives, guests can split their stay between both Soneva Fushi and Soneva Jani, to experience the best of the island nation.

Guests at Soneva Jani can also work from the rustic al fresco restaurant, the Crab Shack that is situated right on the beach. Choose between the toes-in-the-sand experience or head to the upstairs deck with deep daybeds, perfect for watching the sunset. Another spot for a day of creative work in the sun is North Island, where a gourmet picnic can be set up underneath umbrellas. Between work and delicious nibbles, guests can snorkel the lagoon and find inspiration from the underwater world.

At Soneva Kiri, guests can work onboard the Seven Days, Seven Beaches wooden boat, which when moored becomes their very own beach club, with a personal chef to cater lunches and snacks. Each day, the boat will visit a different beach, six of which are on Koh Kood, and one on nearby Koh Rang. Between work, guests can snorkel and swim in the crystal-clear water, paddleboard and kayak along the coastline; perfect for getting the creative juices flowing. For an even more unique working spot the Treepod, made from moulded bamboo that is hoisted into the green canopy, accompanied by Afternoon Tea is just the place to find new perspectives. While you work, your waiter will serve your gourmet delights via their zipline acrobatics. Where else can you truly embrace blue-sky thinking?

