Good News! Your Favourite Gelateria Is Back at Serving to Your Cravings

Seagull Café House has reopened today with some exciting changes. The Cafe is set for 40 maximum dine-in customers and will follow social distancing guidelines to ensure your safety.

As a sweet treat to welcome you back, the Cafe has introduced 3 new ice cream flavours: Blueberry Cheesecake, Biscuit and Salted Caramel. There have also been some additions to the menu; new salads and wraps.

Seagull Cafe is one of the most renowned restaurants in Male, Maldives and was one of the first establishment in the nation to serve gelato ice cream. The cafe started out as a small operation in the 1980s by an Italian as a gelato ice-cream parlour and was bought over by the Seagull Group in the 90s.

While capitalising on the original premise, a range of dishes were added, transforming the cafe from a gelateria to a culinary powerhouse offering a wide range of dishes ranging from burgers to fried rice. A cafe cannot exist without coffee, and there’s a selection of brews and warm caffeinated beverages available at Seagull’s iconic cafe. There’s also a choice of cakes, bakes and snacks to choose from for those looking for a quiet hangout to share with some good company.

Take a visit to one of the most popular restaurants in the country. Opening times: Saturday to Thursday 9 am to 9 pm and Friday from 4 pm to 9 pm.

Full details are available at the link below:

Source URL: Corporate Maldives