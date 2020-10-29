Campaign Launched with Skyscanner to Promote Maldives

Visit Maldives has commenced a campaign with leading global travel marketplace Skyscanner, to promote the Maldives as one of the most preferred and safest destinations in the world for tourists.

This three-month campaign aims to target Italy, UK and Russia markets; three key markets prior to the closing and reopening of Maldives’ borders on 15th July 2020.

The purpose of this campaign is to assure potential travellers and travellers who are looking forward to visiting the Maldives again, that the Maldives remains one of the safest destinations during this unprecedented situation. Additionally, the messaging of this campaign will highlight the unique geographical formation of the island nation and the isolation and seclusion it provides due to this. Owing to the natural dispersion of islands, social distancing is ensured and islands will be less crowded, making it safe and peaceful for travellers to enjoy their holiday. This is an opportunity only available in a select few destinations, including the Maldives. The campaign will reach an estimated amount of 50 million people in Italy, the UK and Russia markets which will in turn increase brand awareness and visibility, enticing more tourists from all three countries to visit the Maldives.

Following the UK government adding the Maldives to its safe travel list last week, Skyscanner observed a huge 282% increase in searches, highlighting underlying demand to travel.

Under this campaign, a page will be dedicated to Visit Maldives on Skyscanner platforms, targeting the three markets in their own languages. Through this page, the content will be created to showcase different experiences for tourists and show them that the Maldives is unique in its own ways compared to the rest of the world. Destination promotion ads will be displayed in various placements throughout Skyscanner’s platforms to capitalise on travel intent to the Maldives and maximise the reach of content. This will include Skyscanner’s homepage and the most prominent positions on flight search results views. The ads will also display messaging in Italian, British English and Russian languages for easy accessibility.

After almost four months of border closure due to COVID-19, Maldives reopened its borders in July and welcomed back international tourists, fully prepared with strict safety measures in place. A global campaign called “Rediscover Maldives…the Sunny Side of Life” was launched on this occasion, aiming to make tourists more aware of the travel situation and the measures taken under the “new normal” guidelines, to ensure the protection of both tourists and staff. Along with the geographically distant islands which provide for the natural isolation tourists prefer, these measures make the Maldives a safe haven for tourists; these aspects are also promoted during the campaign.

Visit Maldives has been carrying out several activities worldwide to ensure that the Maldives remains one of the most preferred and safest tourist destinations. In this regard, a campaign with CNN Global is also being conducted currently. Campaign launched with Skyscanner to promote the Maldives

Some of the other noteworthy campaigns which are being carried out in all key markets include the DNATA campaign in the Middle East market, outdoor campaigns in the UK and South Korea, a campaign with German Bridal Magazine and a social media campaign with Marco Polo in Germany. In addition, a campaign with Travel Weekly in the UK, a campaign with WeddingSutra in India, a campaign with OTA in France and an online campaign with Travelata, Sletat and Squizz in Russia.

Due to the challenges brought on by the global pandemic, Visit Maldives had to re-strategize destination promotion campaigns accordingly. These marketing activities were shifted to online and digital platforms to showcase the beauty of Maldives and highlight how the naturally distanced islands make it the safest destination for tourists, increasing tourists’ trust in the country.

Full details are available at the link below:

Source URL: Corporate Maldives