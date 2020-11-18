Get Double the Data for the Same Price on Dhiraagu Fixed Broadband Boosters!

Dhiraagu is offering a new promotion for their Fixed Broadband Boosters, whereby customers can get twice the data for the same price. The offer runs until the end of 30th November 2020.

Under the promotion, when Dhiraagu’s Home Fixed Broadband Boosters are activated, customers will receive double the usual data.

To activate the Fixed Broadband Boosters, customers can either use the Dhiraagu mobile app or use the Account Usage Portal after logging in to “My Account” on the Dhiraagu website.

For more information, visit their website.

Full details are available at the link below:

Source URL: Corporate Maldives