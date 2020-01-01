Fushifaru Maldives is Now Open with a Fresh Look and New Experiences

Fushifaru Maldives is now reopened and welcoming guests with brand new villas, a new kids club, redesigned dining concepts and rigorous Health & Safety measures.

Brand New Water Villas and a Beach Duplex

Eager to meet traveller’s desires, Fushifaru has grown its number of Water Villas from five to nineteen, making it a total of sixty-three villas, a combination of Beach and Water Villas. The exciting addition of 14 new Water Villas, crafted with quintessential Maldivian design and modern aesthetics means that there will be 4 Premium Water Villas with a glass pool, enhanced interiors and four-poster beds and 8 of the new Water Villas will feature private pools looking out onto the formidable horizon. A brand new Beach Duplex Villa completes Fushifaru’s portfolio and with interconnecting doors, provides the perfect option of families and larger groups of travellers. In addition, all the villas on the island have been embellished with maintenance and repair to have fresh look.

Kid’s Club, Koko

A new and embellished Kids Club, KoKo, is the perfect place for our younger guests, packed with fun activities. From painting classes, puzzle games, Disney movies to more traditional Maldivian activities like the board game Ohvalhu Gondi and educational Thaana writing classes… Koko will provide a fun yet cultural experience for children. Health and Safety Fushifaru Maldives, Lhaviyani Atoll, Republic of Maldives. T +960 6620202 F +960 6620303 fushifaru.com measures will be implemented to ensure that kids have a fantastic yet safe time playing with others and making new friends at KoKo. KoKo Kids Club is for children from 4 to 11 years of age. Children under 4 years old must be accompanied by a guardian or a babysitter, babysitting services will be available at an extra charge.

Redesigned Dining Concepts

With brand new dining concepts, Fushifaru’s chefs are eagerly waiting to entice your tastebuds with new flavours. The fine-dining restaurant Raakani, named after the Spider Conch Shell, exudes elegance and exquisite ‘surf and turf’ cuisine. Sit back and unwind with the subtle use of local materials such as palm-thatched dining platforms with panoramic views of the crystal clear seas and white beaches of Lhaviyani atoll.

Rigorous Health & Safety Measures, Fushi Care

‘Fushi Care’ is committed to delivering Fushifaru’s promise of a safe holiday experience with enhanced safety and hygiene measures, in collaboration with Diversey for your wellbeing and comfort. Fushifaru’s refined hygiene standards and dedication will create a home away from home for you while enjoying your patch of paradise at the fullest.

The whole team of Fushifaru Residents have been retrained and are eager to welcome back guests. Fushifaru also has an exciting re-opening offer available of 40% off your stay. For more details, please visit https://fushifaru.com/offers/.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives