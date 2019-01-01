Fly on Air India from Male` to Delhi

CypreaAir & Holidays has announced that Air India, the flag carrier airline of India, is now operating Delhi to Male and Male to Delhi sectors via Trivandrum under Vande Bharat Mission, Air Bubble arrangements.

Flight Schedule

*Above schedules are subject to change on government regulations and operational reasons

Delhi – Male (via Trivandrum) Economy class oneway fare starts from USD 268.00 + Service fee and Male – Delhi (via Trivandrum) Economy class oneway fare starts from USD 313.00 + Service fee.

Trivandrum – Male Economy class oneway fare is priced starting from USD 186.00 + Service fee and Male – Trivandrum Economy class oneway fare starting from USD 172.00 + Service fee.

*Fares are subject to change on the availability of seats and currency fluctuation.

*Baggage to be labelled only up to Trivandrum on AI 264 due Customs directive for Trivandrum Airport.

However, two separate boarding cards for the sector MLE-TRV and TRV-DEL can be generated during check-in at MLE.

Health Requirements

Negative PCR test result (Not mandatory for Trivandrum).

If the passenger has a Negative PCR test result taken within 96hrs to the flight, they will be allowed for home quarantine. If the passenger has to go for Institutional quarantine for 7 days, cost should be borne by the passenger.

If the passenger is travelling to any other state/destination from Trivandrum, they must carry a negative PCR test result taken 96hrs to the departure.

All passengers travelling to/from Kerala state must enrol them self within 72hrs to the flight https://covid19jagratha.kerala.nic.in/

All arrival passengers to Male, are required to register at https://haalubelun.hpa.gov.mv/

All passengers are required to register at https://imuga.immigration.gov.mv/ 24hrs prior arrival / Departure Maldives

Tourist / Business or short-term visa holders are required to present negative PCR test results taken 72 hours prior to departure.

For inquires : (08.30am to 05.00pm)

Call 3310111 / 3345033

Email [email protected]

