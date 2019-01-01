Fenaka Becomes First Utility Company to Achieve ISO Certification

Fenaka Corporation Limited has achieved the certification of the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO). The company becomes the first company offering utility services that achieved this certification in the Maldives.

The International Organization for Standardization is an international standard-setting body composed of representatives from various national standards organizations. Founded on 23 February 1947, the organization promotes worldwide proprietary, industrial, and commercial standards.

Fenaka achieved the certification after an assessment was conducted to verify the quality of the company’s services and the implementation of workplace safety measures in accordance with international standards.

The state-owned utility company informs that the company’s goals and key targets under each goal have been formulated as part of efforts to achieve the ISO certification.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives