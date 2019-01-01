Edelweiss to Restart Non-stop Service to Maldives from 26th September

Edelweiss will be returning to the Maldivian skies directly from Zurich to Male from September 26.

The Swiss leisure airline will resume its operations twice a week from Zurich directly to Male’.

Patrick Heymann, Chief Commercial Officer of Edelweiss said, “Over 1,200 islands in the Indian Ocean with its crystal clear water offer divers and snorkelers a breathtaking backdrop. Almost nowhere is there so much privacy as on the many beautiful, small islands.”

With Maldives route, Edelweiss continues to add another luxury vacation destination to its routes for the coming autumn vacations.

Flights between Zurich and Male (Maldives) can currently be booked for travel between September 2020 and September 2021 through their website: flyedelweiss.com

Switzerland is the 13th highest performing market in terms of tourist arrivals to the Maldives as well as one of the important traditional markets. A total of 33,829 tourist arrivals were recorded from Switzerland to the Maldives in 2019, which is an increase of 2.6% compared to 2018.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives