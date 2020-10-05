Enjoy Hassle-free, Safe Shopping with Ganna Mart App!

ADK General Trading launched the Ganna Mart App on 17th August 2020, offering customers convenient, safe shopping experience.

Featuring live tracking and delivery slots, the Ganna Mart App offers products in various categories including Baby Care, Beverages, Cosmetics, Food & Cooking essentials, Adults Only, Health Care, Household & Kitchen and Snacks.

An important service especially during the pandemic- customers can now easily shop from the safe walls of their homes. Moreover, customers can get information on the latest promotions carried out in Ganna Mart. Enjoy delivery service to Male’, Hulhumale and Villimale for orders above MVR50.

Download and order now!

Android:https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.gannamart

iOS:https://apps.apple.com/us/app/id1511332741

Full details are available at the link below:

Source URL: Corporate Maldives