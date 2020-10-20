Enjoy all DhiraaguTV Channels for MVR 450 per Month

Dhiraagu has extended the ongoing DhiraaguTV promotion, allowing all customers to watch their favourite channels for only MVR 450 per month, until 31 December 2020.

This presents the perfect opportunity for customers to clear their schedule and pamper themselves with the latest of the entertainment world. We have been welcoming top household entertainment brands to our DhiraaguTV families such as STAR network and new Zee channels which are among the latest addition, we have offered for our customers viewing pleasure.

With more than 100 quality channels in its fully digitized network, DhiraaguTV is the first and only IPTV service provider in the Maldives to extend digital IPTV service to 73% of national households. DhiraaguTV service is now available on 53 islands and has also piloted collaboration with private networks to roll out services to islands that lack fixed broadband services. Additional, customers can easily view DhiraaguTV content on any of the devices be it a TV, smartphone, or tablet.

DhiraaguTV thrives to bring quality entertainment using the best of technology to the Maldivian community and promises to remain as one of the key priorities of the Company.

