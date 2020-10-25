Economic Ministry Brings Changes to Expat Quota Policy

The Economic Ministry has brought changes to the issuance of work quota for foreign expatriates.

According to the change, instead of submitting a document stating the site at which the person will be working at, a worksite declaration form notarized by a public notary will be required. The Ministry stated that the form can be registered at a civil or magistrate court

Earlier, the Ministry had announced that ex-pats’ quota and work permit will only be issued to those registered in Job Centre Portal.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives