Dhivehi Insurance Signs with LITUS as Official Insurance Provider for All Automobile Sales

Dhivehi Insurance has recently announced its collaboration with LITUS Automobiles, signing as the official insurance provider for all automobile sales.

The MoU was signed between the two companies earlier this week, on Thursday, marking the beginning of a fruitful collaboration.

Dhivehi Insurance is one of the leading insurance companies in the Maldives, offering competitive terms whilst delivering a consistent, fair and equitable approach to all its customers.

With insurance services ranging from construction, travel, motor, home, fire incidents, marine cargo, marine hull, and many more, Dhivehi Insurance will help you make superior choices in coverage at both the individual and portfolio levels.

