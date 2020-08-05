CROSSROADS Donates Essential Health Supplies to the Embassy of Republic of Maldives

CROSSROADS Maldives, nestled in the exotic Emboodhoo Lagoon, developed by S Hotels and Resorts Plc (SHR), a subsidiary of Singha Estate Plc (S), donated essential health supplies such as goggles, face shields, latex gloves, leg covers and alcohol gel to the Embassy of the Republic of Maldives in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As a gesture of goodwill to support the island nation’s healthcare system, Singha Estate Chief Executive Officer Mr Naris Cheyklin (third from left), delivered the donation on behalf of CROSSROADS Maldives. Ambassador of Maldives to Thailand H.E. Mr Mohamed Jinah (third from right), and Maldives Deputy Ambassador Ms Huda Ali Shareef (second from right) graciously received the sponsorship.

From left – Mrs Kathaleeya Lertpanyaroj, Vice President – Human Capital, Singha Estate Plc; Mr Thiti Thongbenjamas, Chief Operating Officer – CROSSROADS Maldives, S Hotels and Resorts Plc; Mr Naris Cheyklin, Chief Executive Officer – Singha Estate Plc; H.E. Mr Mohamed Jinah, Ambassador of Maldives to Thailand; Ms Huda Ali Shareef, Maldives Deputy Ambassador and Mr Hussain Shareef, Second Secretary, Embassy of the Republic of Maldives.

Crafted from tales of the past, designed to inspire the present, CROSSROADS Maldives is the next chapter in the story of one of the world’s most amazing destinations. The archipelago’s only “one-stop, non-stop” lifestyle destination invites adventurous travellers from the four corners of the globe to cross paths and explore a treasure trove of iconic oceanfront resorts, upscale lifestyle outlets and endless entertainment offerings, as well as the stunning natural, cultural and nautical attractions that have lured maritime travellers to the Maldives for centuries. CROSSROADS Maldives is where cultures meet. To learn more, visit www.crossroadsmaldives.com.

Full details are available at the link below

Source URL: Corporate Maldives