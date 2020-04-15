COVID-19 Updates For 15th May

The total number of confirmed cases in Maldives has reached 982, with 932 active cases, 46 recoveries, and 4 fatalities.

Here are the latest updates on COVID-19

Announcements by HPA

13 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Maldives.

Starting from 17th May, shopping permits will be issued once a week, and Sinamale bridge to be closed from 01:00hrs to 09:00hrs daily.

Islamic Ministry has extended the ban on congregational prayers until 28th May.

The Tourism Ministry donated buggy vehicles to the NEOC, with compliments from Hard Rock Maldives and Sai Lagoon Maldives.

Owner of K-Park Residence and Hanbo Company, Mandey donated 1000 surgical masks, 100 bottles of sanitizer and 100 gown sets each to IGMH and MNDF.

Manday has also made generous donations to the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) and some southern atolls.

Foreign Ministry provides aid to bring critical medicine to the Maldives.

Foreign Ministry has announced that they are working with relevant authorities to bring critical medicine from India, Sri Lanka, and Thailand.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Thursday donated his three-month salary of Rs. 292,500 to the COVID-19 Healthcare and Social Security Fund. COVID-19 Healthcare and Social Security Fund was established to strengthen the mitigation activities aimed at controlling the spread of virus outbreak in the country and related social welfare programs

The Slovenian government on 14th May called an official end to its COVID-19 epidemic, becoming the first European country to do so after authorities confirmed less than seven new cases of the virus each day for the past two weeks.

Researchers at Harvard and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have fitted sensors inside the masks that would light up if they detect the presence of the virus from breathing, coughing, or sneezing.

